Police: Drunk off-duty Cincinnati sergeant accused of dropping gun in theater

An arrest has been made after reports of a person with a gun inside the Cinemark Movie Theater Friday.
Officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. When they got there, multiple witnesses said an intoxicated woman was acting erratic and dropped a handgun, causing panic and evacuation.
Shauna Lambert, 50, was taken into custody. Officials said Lambert, an off-duty police officer, was taken into custody without incident.
Lambert is a sergeant with the Cincinnati Police Department, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Stephen Saunders. She's been with the department for at least 15 years or more. Lt. Saunders said CPD is monitoring the situation and she could be subject to disciplinary action. As of Saturday morning, it was not clear whether Lambert had been suspended.
There were no shots fired. No one was hurt.
Lambert is facing preliminary charges of having weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic.
Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
