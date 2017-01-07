Girls Inc. hosts cup stacking tournament

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Girls Inc. of Columbus hosted the region's only World Sport Stacking Association’s stacking tournament Saturday.

The Open Sport Stacking Tournament was a qualifier for the 2017 AAU Junior Olympics.

The tournament, held at the Girls Inc. Center on Levy Rd., allowed teams and individuals to try and set state, national, or world records.

On Saturday, January 7, Girls Inc. of Columbus will host the region's only World Sport Stacking Association (WSSA) sanctioned Open Sport Stacking Tournament for qualification in the 2017 AAU Junior Olympics.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will be used to send the Girls Inc. championship team to this year's AAU Junior Olympics in Detroit.

The Girls Inc. of Columbus Sport Stacking Team has competed in the AAU Junior Olympics Sport Stacking Championships for the past five years and several girls hold Georgia state records.

For the past three years, the Girls Inc. team has participated in the WSSA Stack Up, an event to set the Guinness World Record for the most people stacking at multiple locations in one day.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.