Travel Channel comes to Phenix City, highlights food truck festival

Food lovers rejoice! Phenix City kicked off 2017 with a food truck feast, where they hosted filmmakers with the Travel Channel.

A windy day didn’t stop people from stopping by 13th Street next to the river, and coming out for this weekend's food truck event.

There's a little bit of everything for food lovers to taste, even a spin on a Fountain City classic.

"A scrambled dog, but instead of hotdogs, it's got tater tots in it," said customer Jackson Oakland.

Local chef and culinary teacher Austin Scott helps run Scotty Dogs, where he's helping to put Phenix City on the map.

"Columbus and Phenix City are gems that a lot of people don't think about," Scott said.



Laverne Marble says she's been to similar spots like these across the country

"I hope people aren't afraid to try stuff like this. It's a really neat experience, the food is good," Marble said.

The live music and location on the Riverfront are unique traits she hopes the Travel Channel will highlight in their "Food Paradise" series - that way, more people will make their way to East Alabama.

"I think it would be an absolute positive,” Marble said. “They need to get out there a little more.”

Additionally, Scott said Phenix City is already planning to host more food truck lots, at least once a month, over on the Stomping Grounds Food Truck Hangout right across 13th Street.

