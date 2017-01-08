Auburn student helps French man suffering from cancer

An Auburn University student rang in the new year trying to save the life of a man he may never meet.

It all began a couple of years ago with a walk on AU's campus. Curry Cates was on the concourse going to class when he saw a “Be the Match” marrow drive.

He decided to take 10 minutes to fill out the form and give a swab of saliva.

Cate never thought he'd be a match, but two years later he got the call during finals.

After a series of tests and dozens of injections, Curry welcomeded the new year in a Virginia Hospital hooked up to a machine collecting lifesaving stem cells for a man in France, who needs them to survive his aggressive blood cancer.

"I know he is 23, about my age and he is in Paris and he has acute myelogenous leukemia,” Cates said. “It's special, because I will never know him, but we have this connection. Of the potential of him living I do feel like anyone would have done it if they had the opportunity."

Cates says his procedure was virtually pain free and non-invasive.

France is very strict when it comes to health care privacy laws, so Cates may never know if the transplant worked, but it's possible his donation could save a stranger’s life.



Cates says it's the best gift he's ever given or received.

For more information on how you can register through “Be the Match,” visit their official website here.

