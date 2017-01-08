Auburn student helps French man suffering from cancer

The Controllers Civic and Social Club hosted its annual Easter shoe giveaway on Wednesday.More >>
The Controllers Civic and Social Club hosted its annual Easter shoe giveaway on Wednesday.More >>
U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) toured the construction site of the I-85 bridge repair Tuesday.More >>
U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) toured the construction site of the I-85 bridge repair Tuesday.More >>
Abandoned nearly a decade ago, Claflin School, Muscogee County's first-ever school for African Americans may serve a new purpose - one that includes more than just education.More >>
Abandoned nearly a decade ago, Claflin School, Muscogee County's first-ever school for African Americans may serve a new purpose - one that includes more than just education.More >>
Troup County officials are feeling the after-effects of an apparent hack that encrypted all city software, computers, and emails.More >>
Troup County officials are feeling the after-effects of an apparent hack that encrypted all city software, computers, and emails.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the Coast.More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the Coast.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>