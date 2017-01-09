CPD arrests business owner for stealing $44K worth of property; operating 'chop shop'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus business owner was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of property.

On Friday, Jan. 6, the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit served a search warrant at the location of 477 Andrews Road at Rick’s Scrap Metal.

This warrant was as a result of an investigation into a reported fencing operation.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant police recovered two stolen boats, a stolen outboard motor, and two stolen trailers with a total value of $44,000.

Police have charged 49-year-old Abdul R Bhatti with operating a chop shop, four felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and six felony counts of possession of an article with an altered ID mark.

This case is under investigation as more arrests are expected.

