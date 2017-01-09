CPD arrests business owner for stealing $44K worth of property; operating 'chop shop'

The Controllers Civic and Social Club hosted its annual Easter shoe giveaway on Wednesday.More >>
Drivers taking I-185 NB for their commute home may want to take an alternate route. There has been an accident just past the Macon Rd. exit.More >>
U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) toured the construction site of the I-85 bridge repair Tuesday.More >>
A grandmother from South Carolina has been outside of Richards Middle School yelling, “stop the bullying” in hopes to bring awareness to an incident regarding her grandson.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed nine tornadoes went through the Chattahoochee valley area on Monday, April 3.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
