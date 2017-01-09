Suspect arrested in Troup. Co. Deputy's shooting after standoff

One Georgia woman received the best proposal a Braves fan could ask for on Tuesday.More >>
One Georgia woman received the best proposal a Braves fan could ask for on Tuesday.More >>
Troup County officials are feeling the after-effects of an apparent hack that encrypted all city software, computers, and emails.More >>
Troup County officials are feeling the after-effects of an apparent hack that encrypted all city software, computers, and emails.More >>
The Court of Appeals of Georgia has issued an order which will allow The Bottle Shop to remain opening during an appeal of the lower court’s ruling.More >>
The Court of Appeals of Georgia has issued an order which will allow The Bottle Shop to remain opening during an appeal of the lower court’s ruling.More >>
The Controllers Civic and Social Club hosted its annual Easter shoe giveaway on Wednesday.More >>
The Controllers Civic and Social Club hosted its annual Easter shoe giveaway on Wednesday.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has been approached to run for three statewide offices including Governor, Secretary of State, and State Attorney General.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has been approached to run for three statewide offices including Governor, Secretary of State, and State Attorney General.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.More >>
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Investigators continued to gather evidence Wednesday at a Waikiki apartment where a woman's dismembered body was found in a freezer.More >>
Investigators continued to gather evidence Wednesday at a Waikiki apartment where a woman's dismembered body was found in a freezer.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the Wednesday morning death of 20-year-old Parchman inmate Marel Gartney.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the Wednesday morning death of 20-year-old Parchman inmate Marel Gartney.More >>
Just a few days away from the start of the end of course exams, one Caddo Parish teacher is taking a new approach to teaching.More >>
Just a few days away from the start of the end of course exams, one Caddo Parish teacher is taking a new approach to teaching.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>