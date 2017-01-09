Suspect arrested in Troup. Co. Deputy's shooting after standoff

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The suspect who shot a Troup County Sheriff's Deputy Monday morning has been arrested after keeping police at bay for several hours.

Earlier in the evening, officials identified the suspect as 28-year-old Matthew Edmonson.

Officials say Edmonson shot Deputy Michael Hockett with the Troup County Sheriff's Office, who was called to a residence on Jackson St. in Troup County regarding a welfare check on an individual.

When the Hockett arrived, he exited his vehicle to go around a fence toward the house and heard what he described as a banging sound.

As he looked in the direction of the noise he saw a white male firing a gun at him. Hockett then retreated, and Edmonson got into a truck and began driving toward the deputy.

At that point, Edmonson exited his truck and began firing at the deputy who announced to the person that he was a deputy.

Hockett returned fire striking the male who then got in the truck and went back to the house.

The deputy was shot and was able to retreat to his vehicle and call for further assistance.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said they were able to talk Edmonson out of the residence and got him to surrender.

Edmonson was shot once in the shoulder during the standoff and was later transported to the hospital for treatment.

"Just thankful to [Hockett] and the sacrifice that all these young men and women make every day, because in today's society, it is so bad out here, so dangerous that people don't want to do it anymore and this is the very reason why," Sheriff Woodruff said.

Troup Co. took Edmonson into custody without incident with assistance from the Lagrange Police SWAT team, GBI, FBI and Columbus police.

Officials did not say how many times Hockett was shot, but said he had "buckshot in his forehead," several shots to his bulletproof vest, other gunshots to his side, hand and elbow.

Edmonson’s friends and officers talked him into turning himself in without violence.

Authorities went inside home after the standoff to recover the weapon used, which they identified as a kind of shotgun.

Edmonson told officials he was protecting his farm and the deputy had no right to be there.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office says they have dealt with Edmonson in the past for mental issues. Sheriff Woodruff said he is not aware if Edmonson had a criminal background before the incident.

Hockett was transported to West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. We're told he has since been released from the hospital and is at home recovering.

According to the parents of the suspect, they described him as having a psychotic breakdown, which led to the shooting.

Hockett, who is described as a “family man,” started as a jailer and has been with the Troup County Sheriff's Department for a couple of years.

Hockett has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

