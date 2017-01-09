Columbus lawmakers meet in Atlanta for new legislative session

On Monday, 236 lawmakers were sworn into office during the first day of the Georgia legislature, and many hot topics will be on the agenda this session.



There was not much action regarding any bills or laws for the first day. However, Representative Calvin Smyre is ready to make some decisions when it comes to important topics for the people of Georgia.



Smyre says the first order of business next week would be to hold hearings to focus where the money will go from the $20 million state budget.



Smyre says another issue that will probably be addressed this session is the healthcare area and hospital closures in Georgia.



"Give cost savings because once a hospital close it has irreparable harm when it comes to providing healthcare especially in our rural areas," Smyre said. "Hospital closures, the bed tax, those things have a lot to do with the Affordable Care Act and what happens in Congress."



Smyre also wants to look at the funding formula for the quality Basic Education Act that passed years ago.

Meanwhile, 180 lawmakers were sworn into the House and 56 lawmakers were sworn into the Senate.



