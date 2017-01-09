Columbus baseball coach receives national recognition

A long-time, championship-winning baseball coach from Columbus receiving national recognition for his career in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Bobby Howard will be inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He's won more than 900 games and 12 state championships with several teams, including Jordan, Kendrick and Columbus High Schools.

Now coaching the Central High Red Devils in Phenix City, Howard says he's honored and thankful to all who've helped him throughout his career.

"I've had a lot of great players,” Howard said. “It's all about the players when you win, and a lot of great assistant coaches and administrators that have supported and equipped me, allowed me to be who I am and thank the Lord, that he's kept me healthy."

Howard has been previously honored for his contributions to local baseball. He was inducted into Columbus State University's Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

