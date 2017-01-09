CPD requests GBI investigation after man injured during arrest

Troup County officials are feeling the after-effects of an apparent hack that encrypted all city software, computers, and emails.More >>
Troup County officials are feeling the after-effects of an apparent hack that encrypted all city software, computers, and emails.More >>
Abandoned nearly a decade ago, Claflin School, Muscogee County's first-ever school for African Americans may serve a new purpose - one that includes more than just education.More >>
Abandoned nearly a decade ago, Claflin School, Muscogee County's first-ever school for African Americans may serve a new purpose - one that includes more than just education.More >>
The Court of Appeals of Georgia has issued an order which will allow The Bottle Shop to remain opening during an appeal of the lower court’s ruling.More >>
The Court of Appeals of Georgia has issued an order which will allow The Bottle Shop to remain opening during an appeal of the lower court’s ruling.More >>
Drivers taking I-185 NB for their commute home may want to take an alternate route. There has been an accident just past the Macon Rd. exit.More >>
Drivers taking I-185 NB for their commute home may want to take an alternate route. There has been an accident just past the Macon Rd. exit.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.More >>