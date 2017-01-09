CPD requests GBI investigation after man injured during arrest

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident after a man being arrested by Columbus police officers was injured.

The investigation comes at the request of the Columbus Police Department.

Members of the CPD’s Patrol Division responded to a call on Moss Drive at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

During the investigation, 30-year-old Hector Arreola resisted officer’s efforts to place him in custody and sustained an injury.

An EMS Unit responded to the scene and transported Arreola to the Midtown Medical Center. Arreola was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to determine if Arreola’s condition was a result of the arrest or a previous medical condition.

Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.