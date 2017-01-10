Toomer's Corner rolled after Alabama loses championship

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – After an intense game that ended in the Alabama Crimson Tide losing its first National Championship, the Auburn community decided to celebrate by rolling its very own Toomer’s Corner.

The Clemson Tigers won beating Alabama 35-31 on Monday night. This was the first game Alabama lost all season.

You can still see Toomer’s Corner rolled at Auburn University. To view Toomer's Corner's live webcam click here.

