Toomer's Corner rolled after Alabama loses championship

Toomer's Corner rolled after Alabama loses championship

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Auburn University's web cam) (Source: Auburn University's web cam)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – After an intense game that ended in the Alabama Crimson Tide losing its first National Championship, the Auburn community decided to celebrate by rolling its very own Toomer’s Corner.

The Clemson Tigers won beating Alabama 35-31 on Monday night. This was the first game Alabama lost all season. 

You can still see Toomer’s Corner rolled at Auburn University. To view Toomer's Corner's live webcam click here. 

