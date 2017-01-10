Texas teen goes viral after wearing expressive t-shirt

A 17-year-old Texas high schooler went viral after wearing a simple t-shirt with a powerful message.

Aaron’s t-shirt read, “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”

After Aaron posted a photo of himself wearing the shirt via Twitter, he has received over 85,000 retweets and 188,000 likes. Fellow Twitter users responded to his post in agreement of the shirt’s message.

@lustdad I NEED THIS TOP TO SHUT MY SISTER INLAW UP WITH HER HOMIPHOBIC COMMENTS — Tiara Rose (@BIEBERSMOSTERT) January 7, 2017

Some users expressed that the shirt is needed to cease homophobic comments. Others were compelled to post photos of their own attire with daring statements.

The customized tee is sold by online store Green Box Shop, which sells several shirts with themes of feminism and justice.

