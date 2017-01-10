Auburn police looking for home burglary suspect

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a home burglary.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a burglary in progress at a home near Rock Ledge Ct. and E Veterans Blvd.

The suspect fled the scene but was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is described as:

-5’8’’ to 6’00 tall

-weighing 150-180 pounds.

-last seen wearing a North Face jacket and Under Armor gloves

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Auburn detectives at 334-501-3140 and can remain anonymous.

