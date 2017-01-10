City Manager Isaiah Hugley selects new director for Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – City Manager Isaiah Hugley has selected Jon Dorman to fill the position of the Director of the Civic Center.

The City Manager will go before the Columbus Council for approval of his appointment on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on the next scheduled business meeting of the city council.

Jon’s facility, cultural and sports management career spans 25 plus years of experience. Most recently, as General Manager of the Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center in California from 2013 to 2016, where he directed, and oversaw all aspects of the promotions, management and operation of the facilities.

“Jon has an impressive and proven record in managing cultural, sports and entertainment,” said Hugley. He comes highly recommend by out selection team which included former Civic Center Director Ross Horner, Deputy City Managers Pam Hodge and Lisa Goodwin, Finance Director Angelica Alexander and Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell.

“In addition to being part of this great community, I look forward to contributing to the expansion of programming and other opportunities for both existing and new business in Columbus,” said Jon Dorman.

