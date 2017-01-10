City Manager Isaiah Hugley selects new director for Columbus Civic Center

An accident on Woodruff Farm Road, near Milgen Road, is backing up traffic in the area.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
Spring is here and summer is on its way. In efforts to keep people safe while enjoying the Chattahoochee River, five agencies are preparing for a swift water rescue exercise.More >>
The 4th annual Strong Smart Bold Luncheon, in support of Girls Inc. of Columbus, is May 16 at St. Luke Ministry Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.More >>
The Women's Gathering Circle hosting its 4th annual luncheon to share its mission and goals for supporting local branches of the Boys and Girls Club.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a life saver.More >>
The Alabama Ethics Commission has responded to a complaint filed by Auditor Jim Zeigler regarding Rebekah Mason, the former top aide to ex-Gov. Robert Bentley with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.More >>
