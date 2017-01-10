Troup Co. officer-involved shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The suspect accused of shooting and injuring a Troup County Sheriff’s Deputy on Monday has been charged with several offenses.

Matthew Edmondson, 28, was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and false imprisonment.

According to officials, Edmondson shot Troup County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hockett after he was called to a residence on Jackson Street concerning a welfare check on an individual.

When Hockett arrived, he exited his vehicle to go around a fence toward the house and he then heard a banging sound. When Hockett looked in the direction of the noise he saw a white male firing a gun at him.

Hockett then retreated, and Edmondson got into a truck and began driving toward the deputy. At that point, Edmonson exited his truck and began firing at the deputy who announced to the person that he was a deputy.Hockett returned fire striking the male who then got in the truck and went back to the house.

The deputy was shot and was able to retreat to his vehicle and call for further assistance.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said they were able to talk Edmonson out of the residence and got him to surrender.

Edmondson is still in a Columbus area hospital receiving treatment, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

