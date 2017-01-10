Funding expanded for historic Columbus properties

A local organization has announced they will expand a loan which funds preservation work to owners of historic properties.

Historic Columbus members say the Facade Loan will assist owners in renovating residential historic structures.

The loan will be increased to $15,000 with a two percent interest rate over a five-year term.

Organizers say the funding program is aimed at making ownership of historic properties more affordable.

"These loans are not designed to provide long term financing, but to serve as a short term loan until the project or property can get to the point where it can be refinance through traditional means,” said Justin Krieg with Historic Columbus.

Funding was possible through a partnership of Historic Columbus, the Bradley-Turner Foundation and NeighborWorks Columbus.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.