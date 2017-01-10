Area hospitals on list of GA health centers with high infection rate

The Columbus Cottonmouths are leaving the ice Thursday night, done for the season and perhaps forever.More >>
The Columbus Cottonmouths are leaving the ice Thursday night, done for the season and perhaps forever.More >>
Columbus Regional Health has debuted its new birthing center named after Olivia Amos.More >>
Columbus Regional Health has debuted its new birthing center named after Olivia Amos.More >>
Columbus State University hosted Tower Day on Thursday, an annual celebration of undergraduate research and creative endeavors.More >>
Columbus State University hosted Tower Day on Thursday, an annual celebration of undergraduate research and creative endeavors.More >>
Columbus police have arrested a man for attempting to use counterfeit money at a south Columbus Walmart.More >>
Columbus police have arrested a man for attempting to use counterfeit money at a south Columbus Walmart.More >>
Columbus Police need your help identifying two suspects who broke into the My Boulange Bakery & Café.More >>
Columbus Police need your help identifying two suspects who broke into the My Boulange Bakery & Café.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...More >>
A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...More >>