Area hospitals on list of GA health centers with high infection rate

Midtown Medical Center in Columbus and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany are on the list of 31 hospitals across Georgia being penalized for having a high amount of hospital-acquired infections.

Medicare payments will be cut by one percent for a one year period to all hospitals on the list.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found one in 25 patients can expect to contract a healthcare-related infection.

Columbus Regional Health released the following statement in response:

"Like Midtown Medical Center, many of the respected hospitals on the recently published list are among Georgia's largest healthcare facilities, serving Georgia's sickest populations of patients. We take the measurement of healthcare quality and delivery seriously, and we work to improve our metrics daily. Over the two years since this data set was collected and subsequently made available to the public, we have incorporated current best practices for enhanced outcomes and we have seen positive improvements in our recent data. The efforts of our dedicated clinicians in daily patient care huddles and mandatory education sessions will continue to have a positive effect on our data sets and this will be reflected in future publications. We have always been, and we remain, committed to the challenges of improvement over time and to providing the best care possible for our patients."

The CDC has made the reduction of hospital-related-infections a major focus for its organization.

Midtown Medical says they put a plan in place and says they are already seeing improvements in decreasing the amount of hospital acquired infections.

