Sick Phenix City boy returns home after hospital stay - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Sick Phenix City boy returns home after hospital stay

Austin Deckard (Source: Courtney Cooper) Austin Deckard (Source: Courtney Cooper)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

A sick boy from Phenix City is back home after a successful surgery to combat his rare heart condition. 

Austin Deckard is the 10-year-old boy who met his idol Cam Newton after his teacher's viral Facebook post caught the player's attention. 

Deckard is diagnosed with advanced pulmonary hypertension. 

His mom said there's no cure for his condition, but the doctors were able to stabilize him enough with medications for him to be improved enough to come home. 

They plan to visit the doctor often for checkups. 

RELATED: Phenix City teacher amazed as sick student's dream is realized

Prayers continue for sick east Alabama boy as birthday wish goes viral

