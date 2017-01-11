Storm-related damage at Phenix City cemetery causes road closure on 22nd St.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Due to storm-related damage to Big Pine Grove Cemetery, the City of Phenix City has closed a portion 22nd Street from 14th Court to 13th Avenue.

The cemetery was washed out last Monday when there was heavy flooding in the area. Multiple exposed graves were seen from the cemetery's border as rain flushed down the street.

The closure will remain in place until repairs are completed.

RELATED: Phenix City cemetery washed out by heavy flooding?

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.