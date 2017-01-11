Phenix City police investigate shooting near Martin Luther King Pkwy.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call on Laurel Manor Estates located at 420 Martin Luther King Parkway concerning a shooting around 4:35 a.m.

When the officer arrived he discovered an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Columbus Midtown Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The Phenix City Investigations Division is actively investigating this case. The offenders were seen leaving the scene in a black 4-door passenger vehicle.

No suspects have been identified at this time. If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

