MLK Unity Day causes road closures in the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

MLK Unity Day causes road closures in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Several road closures will be underway on Saturday, Jan.14 as a result of the Mayor’s MLK Unity Day events. 

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and are expected to last until 2:30 p.m. See the following closures below:

From 8 a.m-2:30 p.m.

  •  8th Ave. between 8th and 9th St.
  •  Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. west of the YMCA
  •  10th Ave. between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Wynton Rd. 
  •  11th St. from 10th Ave. to 6th Ave. (north and south)

From 8:45 a.m-11:30 a.m.

  • 7th St. to Linwood Blvd. and all streets feeding into 6th Ave. at their intersections

From Noon- 12:30 p.m. 

  •  6th Ave. from 11th St. south to 9th St.
  •  6th Ave. from 7th St. north to 8th St.
  •  9th St. from 2nd Ave. east to 6th Ave.

For a list of events for MLK Unity Day click here

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly