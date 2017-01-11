MLK Unity Day causes road closures in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Several road closures will be underway on Saturday, Jan.14 as a result of the Mayor’s MLK Unity Day events.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and are expected to last until 2:30 p.m. See the following closures below:

From 8 a.m-2:30 p.m.

8th Ave. between 8th and 9th St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. west of the YMCA

10th Ave. between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Wynton Rd.

11th St. from 10th Ave. to 6th Ave. (north and south)

From 8:45 a.m-11:30 a.m.

7th St. to Linwood Blvd. and all streets feeding into 6th Ave. at their intersections

From Noon- 12:30 p.m.

6th Ave. from 11th St. south to 9th St.

6th Ave. from 7th St. north to 8th St.

9th St. from 2nd Ave. east to 6th Ave.

For a list of events for MLK Unity Day click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.