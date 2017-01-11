City of Columbus announces MLK holiday closures

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In observance of Marting Luther King Jr. Day, the city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Jan. 16.

Emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance, will not be affected. See holiday closures and schedules below:

Waste/Recycle - Jan. 16 routes will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 18.

311 Citizens Service Center – Closed

Landfills (Granite Bluff/Pine Grove)- Closed

Parks and Recreation Administration Office- Closed; Parks and recreation facilities will be open.

Civic Center Administration Office- Closed: Columbus ice rink open.

Animal Control- Closed

METRA Bus Service- No bus service

Recorder's Court- Only 8 a.m. session available

