City of Columbus announces MLK holiday closures

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In observance of Marting Luther King Jr. Day, the city of Columbus will alter or suspend all services on Monday, Jan. 16.  

Emergency services such as fire, police, and ambulance, will not be affected. See holiday closures and schedules below:

  • Waste/Recycle - Jan. 16 routes will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 18.
  • 311 Citizens Service Center – Closed
  • Landfills (Granite Bluff/Pine Grove)- Closed
  • Parks and Recreation Administration Office- Closed; Parks and recreation facilities will be open.
  • Civic Center Administration Office- Closed: Columbus ice rink open.
  • Animal Control- Closed
  • METRA Bus Service- No bus service
  • Recorder's Court- Only 8 a.m. session available

