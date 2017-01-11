Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect.

According to Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley, deputies are searching for a suspect in the Whitesville and Fortson Road areas near the Callaway Woods subdivision.

The suspect, who is connected to a rash of home burglaries, is described as:

Light skin black male mid 30’s to early 40’s

Gray/black facial hair

Wearing dark colored pants, olive green or gray jacket, boots, and a black stocking mask

"They had everything you could think of to try to catch this guy. Helicopters, four-wheelers and they had people on foot plus a dog. They still haven't caught them. And all I can say is people beware not to open their doors and to keep your alarms on. I just seen more police today. So they are patrolling pretty good out here in Callaway area," said resident Herb Sipe.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-9400 or dial 911.

