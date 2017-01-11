Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect

St. Francis Hospital announced Charlene Falgout, DSL, as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).More >>
St. Francis Hospital announced Charlene Falgout, DSL, as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).More >>
An arrest has been made in the April 13 Phenix Girard Bank robbery.More >>
An arrest has been made in the April 13 Phenix Girard Bank robbery.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
A 12 million dollar gift to Auburn University is leading the way for the creation of a Culinary Science Building.More >>
A 12 million dollar gift to Auburn University is leading the way for the creation of a Culinary Science Building.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>