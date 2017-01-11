Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Jan. 13

People often say the news is depressing, and there’s never anything positive being reported.

Well, we’d have to disagree.

While we often cover many tragic cases, we also share many stories of ordinary people spreading hope and happiness throughout their community.

Throughout the week, we’ll compile a list of uplifting or positive stories and share them on Friday.

Take a look at these feel-good stories from earlier this week:

1. Austin Deckard, the Phenix City boy who got to meet his idol Cam Newton, is back home after a successful surgery to combat his rare heart condition.

2. An Auburn University student rang in the new year trying to save the life of a man he may never meet.

3. The father of a foreign exchange student badly injured in a New Year's Eve crash flew around the world to see his daughter in the hospital.

4. So cute! Newborns at a PA hospital are swaddled in not-so Terrible Towels.

5. A longtime, championship-winning baseball coach from Columbus is receiving national recognition.

6. Girls Inc. of Columbus hosted the region's only World Sport Stacking Association’s stacking tournament.

7. Clemson's hard-fought win Monday night was special for a father and son who are both champions now.

8. The previously conjoined twin girls from Memphis have finally left the hospital!

9. A Tybee Island family is safe thanks to some Good Samaritans after the roof of their home caught fire.

If you know of any positive events happening in our community you’d like us to cover, email us and we’ll pass the information on to the newsroom.

