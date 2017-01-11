Ft. Benning ID office experiencing system outage

Fort Benning reports it is currently experiencing a system-wide network issue.

Because of the outage, the DEERS/ID Card office is unable to issue or process anything to do with Common Access Cards (CAC).

However, Dependent ID Cards can still be issued and renewed.

It is unknown at this time when the system will be back up. We will announce once it is back operational.

Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.