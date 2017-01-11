Columbus judge denies bond for Upatoi triple murder suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One of three young men suspected of a brutal triple murder in Upatoi hoped to be out of jail Wednesday.

Raheam Gibson went before Judge Gil McBride on Tuesday asking that his bond of a $1 million be reduced. The judge denied the request, and Gibson was taken back to jail.

Gibson is charged along with two others of killing Gloria Short, her son Caleb and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey.

The other two suspects include Jervarceay Tapley and Rufus Burks.

They were all individually charged with the following offenses:

Three counts of murder with $900,000 bond

Two counts of theft and one count of burglary with $90,000 bond

Using a knife to commit a felony with $10,000 bond.

