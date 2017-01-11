GBI releases new details of Columbus man who died following arrest

An arrest has been made in the April 13 Phenix Girard Bank robbery.More >>
An arrest has been made in the April 13 Phenix Girard Bank robbery.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
St. Francis Hospital announced Charlene Falgout, DSL, as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).More >>
St. Francis Hospital announced Charlene Falgout, DSL, as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).More >>
The Columbus Cottonmouths are leaving the ice Thursday night, done for the season and perhaps forever.More >>
The Columbus Cottonmouths are leaving the ice Thursday night, done for the season and perhaps forever.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Police say the body was found by two young adult males in inside an abandoned building next to Premier High School of Tyler,More >>
Police say the body was found by two young adult males in inside an abandoned building next to Premier High School of Tyler,More >>