GBI releases new details of Columbus man who died following arrest

We have learned new details about the GBI investigation surrounding a Columbus man’s death following an arrest.

Two Columbus police officers responded to the initial call on Moss Drive to arrest 30-year-old Hector Arreola early Monday morning, according to Special Agent Fred Wimberly, head of the Columbus GBI office. A third officer later arrived on the scene to assist after Arreola was handcuffed.

The two officers have been identified as Michael Aguilar and Brian Dudley, and both have been placed on administrative assignment pending the conclusion of the GBI's investigation.

Agent Wimberly would not say specifically what the initial report of "disorderly conduct" was. He did, however, say the initial call that prompted CPD to respond to the scene was checking on the welfare of Arreola's mother.

Meanwhile, Stan Kirk from the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta tells us Arreola's body is still in Atlanta, and the autopsy has been completed. A Columbus funeral home has been notified to pick him up.

Officials have not said when the reports will be released.

