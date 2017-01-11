Several Muscogee Co. schools considered chronically failing

An arrest has been made in the April 13 Phenix Girard Bank robbery.More >>
An arrest has been made in the April 13 Phenix Girard Bank robbery.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
Easter Sunday is only days away, and many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.More >>
St. Francis Hospital announced Charlene Falgout, DSL, as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).More >>
St. Francis Hospital announced Charlene Falgout, DSL, as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).More >>
The Columbus Cottonmouths are leaving the ice Thursday night, done for the season and perhaps forever.More >>
The Columbus Cottonmouths are leaving the ice Thursday night, done for the season and perhaps forever.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
A Columbus mother claims that a daycare worker spanked her child and it was heard through an audio recording.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Police say the body was found by two young adult males in inside an abandoned building next to Premier High School of Tyler,More >>
Police say the body was found by two young adult males in inside an abandoned building next to Premier High School of Tyler,More >>