Several Muscogee Co. schools considered chronically failing

Seven schools in the Muscogee County School District made the list released by Governor Nathan Deal's Office of Student Achievement for chronically failing schools.



Schools that receive a grade letter of "F" on a "college career ready performance index" for three consecutive years are considered "chronically failing schools"



Muscogee County School District says it is important their work goes beyond the classroom to make sure they improve.

"It is very important to realize it's not just the teaching in the classroom it's also about the partnerships and teachings outside the classroom," said Muscogee County Communications Director Valerie Fuller. "We need total engagement from our parents as well as our community leaders."



The school district decreased the amount of schools on the list since information was last collected, but says they won't be satisfied until all schools are no longer considered failing.

For a full list of the schools on the list statewide you can click here or view the PDF below.

