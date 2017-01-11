Smiths Stations increases insurance benefits for city workers

One East Alabama city's new mayor and leaders are making some changes.

At Tuesday night’s Smiths Station City Council meeting, board members decided to increase the supplement for insurance benefits for all city workers.

The decision was made after discovering that their insurance benefits were behind compared to other cities.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, those working for the city of Smiths Station will have 80 to 100 percent insurance benefits, up from 45 percent.

Additionally, council members approved insurance coverage for Lee County building inspectors who work for the city, and they are now covered for liability.



Finally, council approved the State Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday after the State of Alabama asked each city to approved an ordinance for a tax free holiday for severe weather supplies. The holiday will be held from Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26. For more information, click here.

