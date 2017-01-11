United Way reaches 97 percent of fundraising goal

United Way held their final campaign meeting on Wednesday, and the organization says they're a little behind on their goal.

Following the final campaign report meeting held at TSYS this morning, United Way announced the annual campaign is at 97 percent of their fundraising goal of $7,110,000.01.

Scott Ferguson, President & CEO of the United Way, says they are thankful for the thousands of people that have already given, as well as those who traditionally give and have not yet been able to make a donation.

He also said it is never too late to give to help our community.

"When people give to United Way, we have volunteers that invest our collected donations into currently 57 programs and 29 agencies,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said the money donated goes to programs for education, food and clothes for those in the Chattahoochee Valley.

