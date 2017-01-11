GA Gov. Deal announces plans for failing schools in state of state address

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal touched on a range of success topics from employment to finances during his January 2017 state of the state's address.

However, after a recent release of chronically failing schools throughout the state of Georgia, Muscogee County Schools can’t be placed in his highlight of success category.

"Ultimately we're not going to be satisfied until all of our schools are off the list," said Valerie Fuller, Director of Communications for Muscogee County Schools.

Fuller said although Muscogee County Schools remain on the list, it's an improvement from the previous year. Eight schools were on the list from 2015, and Fuller said the district is still pushing for improvement.

The seven schools from Muscogee County are as follows:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

Dorothy Height Elementary School

Baker Middle School

Forrest Road Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

South Columbus Elementary School

Eddy Middle School

"Some of the things that we have done for some of those schools, and that we will model throughout the district, include differentiation in instruction, looking at our achieved and using those 3,000 resources and reading wonders of the early grades so that our students will be successful as they promote or are promoted to the higher grades,” said Fuller.

Fuller said the growth and change for a student's success goes beyond the classroom walls.

"Ultimately we want all our kids to be college and career ready,” said Fuller. “It's very important to realize that it's not just about teaching in the classroom, it's also about outside the classroom, we need total engagement from our parents as well as our community leaders.”

