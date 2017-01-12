Actor Idris Elba seeks Valentine's Day date in support of charity

Idris Elba is raffling off a Valentine’s Day date with him in support of the W.E. Can Lead campaign.

The charity is dedicated to providing quality education, leadership development, and mentoring support to girls across the continent of Africa.

W.E. Can Lead also strives to empower girls to become influential leaders and decision-makers in their homes and communities by creating safe spaces to learn critical life skills.

One lucky winner and a guest will join the British actor for a candlelit meal at one of his favorite restaurants.

Elba entices fans in a short promo video with the details of their date.

Will YOU be my Valentine? I promise, you can order whatever your heart desires. All for a good cause. To #WIN... https://t.co/6WN0OECPUt pic.twitter.com/YFlPI3djKt — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 11, 2017

“And we’ll get things started off with cocktails or perhaps champagne. And once we’re feeling comfortable, we can order whatever you heart desires,” said Elba.

For your chance to win, click here and make a donation between $10 and $25,000. The more you donate, the more chances you have to go on a date with actor Idris Elba.

For more information about the W.E. Can Lead campaign, click here.



