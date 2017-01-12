New high school in Auburn set to be complete in April - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

New high school in Auburn set to be complete in April

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Construction resumes on a new high school in Auburn.

An update was given to the city school board earlier this week that the work is on schedule.

Project Architect Tim Cantey says most of the outside bricks, stone and roofing are complete.

The school is scheduled to be finished in April with classes starting in the fall.

