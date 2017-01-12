VIDEO: TCSO releases dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video and 911 traffic calls of the officer-involved shooting that happened on Monday, Jan 9 injuring a Troup County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Deputy Michael Hockett was shot after checking on an individual on Jackson Street. When Hockett arrived, he exited his vehicle to go around a fence toward the house and heard what he described as a banging sound.

As he looked in the direction of the noise he saw a white male, identified as 28-year-old Matthew Edmondson, firing a gun at him. Hockett then retreated and Edmondson got into a truck and began driving toward the deputy.

Edmondson then got out of his truck and began shooting at Hockett, who announced to Edmondson that he was a deputy. That’s when Hockett shot back at Edmondson who then got into the truck and went back to the house.

The deputy was able to retreat his vehicle and call for assistance. Troup County officials were able to talk Edmondson out of his home and got him to surrender. He was shot in the shoulder during the standoff and was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Edmondson was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and false imprisonment. He is currently being held without bond.

To watch the raw footage of the dashcam video click here.

