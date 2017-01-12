Columbus kicks off ‘LET’S TALK!... with the Mayor’ forums

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will begin the 2017 series of “LET’S TALK!...with the Mayor” public forums starting in March.

This will be the seventh year of the quarterly public forums, which will take place at various locations across the city.

The forums are open to the public and will also air on Columbus Consolidated Government Television Network.

The purpose of the “LET’S TALK!...with the Mayor” is to provide a current status of the city and to create an opportunity for citizens to discuss their questions, concerns, and ideas with city officials.

Mayor Tomlinson says she looks forward to the discussions with Columbus citizens this year.

The 2017 calendar for “LET’S TALK! ...with the Mayor” is as follows:

Thursday, June 22

South Columbus United Methodist Church

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

The Columbus Museum

6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

East Columbus Magnet Academy

6-7:30 p.m.

