Auburn University hosts events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University will pay a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting several events from Saturday through Wednesday.

The events will commemorate the late civil rights icon’s life and legacy. Events throughout the week are open to the public and will reflect the theme, “Faith and Reconciliation.”

Auburn University’s campus will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Auburn's Division of Student Affairs Outreach and St. Dunstan's Episcopal Student Center at Auburn University will host events on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, the East Central Alabama Chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators and the City of Auburn will host a diversity breakfast.

There will also be a feast on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in downtown Auburn at 7:15 p.m.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 a.m. at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. Nikki Giovanni, an American poet, writer, commentator, activist, and educator will be the guest speaker.

A Faith and Reconciliation Workshop will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church.

For more details on Auburn University’s list of events click here.

