Columbus ministry says they forgive thief who stole trailers

A Columbus ministry says they will forgive whoever stole their two trailers on Wednesday night.

The theft happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the M2540 ministry, which stands for Mathew Chapter 25 Verse 40, located on Whitesville Road.

Ministry director Ed Griffenhagen said all they try to do is help those in need.

He also said the items that were on the stolen trailer go towards helping people stay warm during the winter season, among other things.

"These things were really used in the name of the Lord and for really much good,” Griffenhagen said. “I mean we got think about the 400 blankets that were going to warm somebody sleeping in the cold."

The group says they are not filing any charges against those who stole the items.

