Phenix City PD searching for Laurel Manor Estates shooting suspect

The Phenix City Police Department is asking for your help identifying a shooting suspect.

The shooting occurred at the Laurel Manor Estates on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 a.m.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the scene in a black four door sedan.

One man was injured, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police also say property damage was reported on one of the trailers and is believed to be from the shooting.

If you have any information on the car or on the suspect, you are asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

