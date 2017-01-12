German gun manufacturer bringing jobs to Columbus

A $28.5 million investment is bringing 84 new jobs and a lot more gun manufacturing to Columbus.

Heckler & Koch, a manufacturer of firearms and accessories already based in Columbus, is planning for expansion. The new 50,000 square-foot facilities in the Corporate Ridge Business Park will be ready in the summer of 2017 at which time HK will consolidate its New Hampshire operations into Columbus.

Michael Holley, Heckler and Koch’s Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said the choice to expand their facilities was a very easy process, working alongside Columbus city officials.

“Our largest opportunity is to bring us production closer to the American consumer,” said Holley. “We want to bring their talents to the Columbus area and put them to work.”

Holley said these jobs are already starting to be filled and they require a specific skill set. However, Holley included the jobs have above average pay to compensate the work ethic.

Heckler and Koch’s current facility will be expanded for the increased production. Holley said the expanded facility will primarily be making pistols and rifles.

“The U.S. is a very large market for us and all of our products for the most part were being imported from Germany,” said Holley. “This gives us the ability to to have American engineers and American production folks.”

He says the city of Columbus played a big role in the expansion thanking the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Columbus.

“Their interest level and the willingness to work as a true partner for the city of Columbus has been very high,” said Holley. “They really showed us that we are important to Columbus business and wanted us to remain here, to grow and prosper.”

