Columbus Young Professionals kick off 2017

The Greater Columbus Young Professionals held their 2017 kickoff event on Thursday night to discuss plans in the works for the new year.



Young Professionals is a local group in the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce that encourages personal and professional development.

The organization has four committees including social engagement and career development, aimed at bettering the community.

Organizers tell us the event was held to celebrate the successes of 2016 and look ahead to 2017.

"This year is about illumination, so lighting up the darkness and lighting up the facts that YPs are here and we are ready to be involved in change,” said Norman Hardman, chair of Young Professionals.

The average age of a Young Professional member is 30 years old, and the group puts in more than 4,000 volunteer hours in the community.

