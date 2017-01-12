3 children killed in Opelika house fire on Thursday

A structure fire claimed the lives of three children Thursday afternoon in Opelika.

Opelika Police and Fire and EAMC EMS responded to the fire in the 1300 block of South Long Street at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Opelika fire personnel rescued five children, ages 11, 9, 7, 5, and 3, from the burning structure and EAMC EMS rushed them to East Alabama Medical Center.

Two of the children were airlifted from EAMC to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham in critical condition.

The three other children succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead in the emergency room. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

The state fire marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire, along with Opelika Fire and Police.

No other details are being released now as it is early in the investigation.

The three child fatalities will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

Here a look at the scene here along South Long Street in Opelika. Still working to gather information. pic.twitter.com/34ZbwXkaM4 — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) January 12, 2017

