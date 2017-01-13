CPD makes arrests in connection with a string of business burglaries

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department Burglary Theft Unit has made several arrests in connection to business burglaries.

Detectives have arrested 42-year-old Taquawn Pollard and 22-year-old Madison Reese for burglarizing businesses at the following locations:

Moon Mart located at 7160 Moon Road, Suite A

The Bottle Shop located at 101 Southern Way

Advance Auto Parts located at 4933 Hamilton Road

Food Mart located at 4640 Warm Springs Road

Parkway Liquor located at 7160 Moon Road, Suite B

Cross Court Sports located at 4784 Milgen Road

Dollar General located at 3885 Miller Road

G&J Outfitters located at 4724 Hamilton Road

NAPA Auto Parts located at 1504 Alexander Street

Circle A located at 6959 Macon Road

Unique Sports located at 5110 Hamilton Road

Additional warrants and arrests are pending for Derius and Erica Crouch related to the same cases as Pollard and Reese. Additional business burglary incidents were also cleared in neighboring jurisdictions, including Harris County and Talbot County.

The total value of recovered property was $600.

