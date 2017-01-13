CPD makes arrests in connection with a string of business burgla - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD makes arrests in connection with a string of business burglaries

Taquawn Pollard (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office) Taquawn Pollard (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
Madison Reese (Source: MCSO) Madison Reese (Source: MCSO)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department Burglary Theft Unit has made several arrests in connection to business burglaries.

Detectives have arrested 42-year-old Taquawn Pollard and 22-year-old Madison Reese for burglarizing businesses at the following locations:

  • Moon Mart located at 7160 Moon Road, Suite A
  • The Bottle Shop  located at 101 Southern Way
  • Advance Auto Parts located at 4933 Hamilton Road
  • Food Mart located at 4640 Warm Springs Road              
  • Parkway Liquor located at 7160 Moon Road, Suite B
  • Cross Court Sports located at 4784 Milgen Road
  • Dollar General located at 3885 Miller Road
  • Cross Court Sports located at  4784 Milgen Road                                           
  • Food Mart 4640 located at  Warm Springs Road             
  • Cross Court Sports located at  4784 Milgen Road
  • G&J Outfitters located at  4724 Hamilton Road
  • Cross Court Sports located at 4784 Milgen Road                           
  • G&J Outfitters located at 4724 Hamilton Road
  • Advance Auto Parts located at 4933 Hamilton Road
  • NAPA Auto Parts  located at 1504 Alexander Street
  • Circle A  located at 6959 Macon Road
  • Unique Sports located at 5110 Hamilton Road
  • Circle A located at 6959 Macon Road
  • Unique Sports located at 5110 Hamilton Road

Additional warrants and arrests are pending for Derius and Erica Crouch related to the same cases as Pollard and Reese. Additional business burglary incidents were also cleared in neighboring jurisdictions, including Harris County and Talbot County.

The total value of recovered property was $600.  

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly