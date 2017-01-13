Lady Liberty portrayed as African-American for the first time on minted coin

The United States Mint unveiled it’s 2017 commemorative coin, which features an African-American Lady Liberty.

The patriotic Lady Liberty is shown wearing a distinctive draped garment and a crown of stars around her hair.

The coin was released in commemoration of the U.S. Mint’s 225th anniversary and also marks the first time Lady Liberty has officially been portrayed as a black woman on a minted coin.

According to a U.S. Mint press release, the 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin is the first in a series of 24-karat gold coins.

The coins will feature designs which will depict a variety of contemporary designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Indian Americans, and more to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.

The 2017 American 225th Anniversary Gold Coin is set to release April 6.

