Columbus teens arrested for stealing $69K worth of property - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus teens arrested for stealing $69K worth of property

Columbus police recover stolen items. (Source: CPD) Columbus police recover stolen items. (Source: CPD)
Columbus police recover stolen items. (Source: CPD) Columbus police recover stolen items. (Source: CPD)
Columbus police recover stolen items. (Source: CPD) Columbus police recover stolen items. (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department Burglary Theft Unit have arrested two juveniles and 18-year-old, Tyrone Doner for burglary.

They were arrested for burglarizing at least 10 residences.

Investigators have recovered over $69,000.00 worth of property that has been returned to the owner. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly