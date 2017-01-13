Man charged in 2009 murder of Americus woman

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in a 2009 murder in Americus.

Dane Register has been arrested and charged with felony murder in the death of Dorothy Jean Sheffield. Register was living with family near Sheffield's home.

On June 29, 2009, Sheffield was found dead by a relative in her home on the 800 block of Magnolia Street.

Register is at Georgia State Prison in Reidsville where he is serving two life sentences in an unrelated case.

