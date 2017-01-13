Midtown El Vaquero Mexican restaurant closes for now

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A popular Mexican restaurant has closed one of its locations in Columbus, at least for now.

The El Vaquero in Cross Country Plaza off Macon Road has a sign on the door that says it's closed until further notice.

No other information is available on the future of the restaurant. The other El Vaquero location on Northlake Drive remains open.

