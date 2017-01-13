WTVM Editorial 1/13/17: Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

(WTVM) - Martin Luther King Jr. would be 87 years old had an assassin's bullet not cut him down in Memphis in 1968.

It’s impossible to know what King would think of America in 2017, 54 years after his historic "I have a dream" speech during the march on Washington.

Many of us may never have been taught that the march in 1963 was for jobs and freedom.

King rightly saw that jobs, and the purpose and responsibility a job can instill in all of us, has an undeniable connection to freedom.

King wanted us to be judged by the "content of our character" not the color of our skin.

If King were alive today he would undoubtedly be proud that America elected an African-American president twice.

But he would surely be saddened at the record homicide rate in Chicago, where most of the African-American homicide victims were shot dead by other African Americans.

There has been undeniable progress since King’s early days of civil rights activism, especially in the Deep South where many cities fully integrated government and other institutions years ago.

But that doesn’t mean there is complete equality everywhere. So we must all keep King’s legacy alive by honoring and remembering King’s unwavering leadership for racial equality.

It’s impossible to know what king would say to America today. So maybe we should all listen again to his timeless speech from 1963 and re-dedicate ourselves to the basic principles of equality and non-violence he preached about so eloquently.

