MLK Jr. Elementary students help Keep Columbus Beautiful

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A group of students kicked off the Martin Luther King Junior holiday by keeping Columbus Beautiful.

Students at Martin Luther King Elementary along with the local organization 'Keep Columbus Beautiful' planted trees in honor of the late civil rights icon.

The trees planted at Friday’s event were provided by 'Trees Columbus' who also helped the students with the planting on the trees, an event that has been going on since the 1990’s.

The school's principal says they are extremely happy to have 'Keep Columbus Beautiful' help them make this event a success.

"We try to do things in honor of MLK Day and one of the traditions we have kept with, keep Columbus beautiful is doing a certain project in honor of Dr. King," said Principal Dr. Barbara Weaver.

Organizers tell us the group planted 10 trees in total. The Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle organization was also at the event to help.

