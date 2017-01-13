Changes coming to Uptown Columbus parking

We have new details on the situation with parking in Uptown Columbus. There's been more traffic lately but it's not always easy to find a spot, especially around lunch, dinner, or if there's an event going on.

"I think part of it is the perception is that it belongs to the River Center and they aren't supposed to park there because they see the "arms,"" says Garrett Lawrence.

There are almost 1,500 free parking spaces in Uptown Columbus, but one business owner still hears drivers complain.

"We get it fairly regularly in the store. I see more complaints on social media, and when people can't park, they won't shop. Walking out you know with a couple of six packs or a case of beer can be a determining factor if you come shop with us if you park two blocks away."

Uptown Columbus President Ross Horner wants the public to come to Uptown knowing they have a spot to stop.

"The availability of spaces we have in Uptown are plentiful and we want people to know where they are," says Horner.

Maps show the free parking decks along with the amount of spaces that are available when you visit.

"All of my favorite places to eat are in uptown so I don't see any reason to go anywhere else," Lawrence says.

"We want people to feel comfortable about coming down here and coming to our shops and enjoying all of the events down here," Horner says.

Uptown Columbus says this free parking will be necessary as new projects and businesses are coming in the next couple of months.

