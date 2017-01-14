Totes 2 Tots collects suitcases, backpacks for GA foster children

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An Atlanta-area hospital, cancer specialist, and a Columbus church came together to collect backpacks and suitcases for foster children across the state of Georgia.

Georgia Cancer Specialists, Atlanta’s Northside Hospital, and New Apostolic Church came together Saturday to collect items for the 15th annual Totes 2 Tots suitcase drive.

Nearly 13,000 children from infants to teens are currently in the foster care system of Georgia.

Many of these children shuffle their belongings in garbage bags when they are removed from their homes. Totes 2 Tots aims to change that by giving every foster child in Georgia a new or gently used backpack, duffel bag or suitcase.

Since Totes 2 Tots launched in 2003, the annual volunteer event has collected and distributed more than 48,000 bags.

Totes 2 Tots was originally held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to honor Dr. King's vision of philanthropy and give back to the community. The event is now held the preceding Thursday-Saturday to kick-off a weekend of service in his honor.

